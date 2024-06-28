StockNews.com Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

AGIO stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.