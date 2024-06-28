StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.