StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE RGS opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.81. Regis has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

