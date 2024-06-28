StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0382 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NEWZ stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $26.73.
About StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF
