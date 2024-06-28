Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 465 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

MMC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.40. The stock had a trading volume of 347,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,259. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.96 and a 52-week high of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

