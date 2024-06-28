Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.41. 3,239,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

