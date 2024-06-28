Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,690. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

