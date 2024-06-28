Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) & Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metallus and Sumitomo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion 0.65 $69.40 million $1.68 11.98 Sumitomo $45.76 billion 0.67 $2.56 billion $2.09 11.96

Sumitomo has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Sumitomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metallus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Metallus and Sumitomo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Metallus has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and Sumitomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.81% 13.06% 8.19% Sumitomo 5.66% 8.68% 3.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metallus beats Sumitomo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts. It is involved in the development of renewable energy projects comprising power generation and power plant engineering, procurement, and construction activities; electricity retail; industrial facilities and equipment, water, transportation systems and infrastructure, airports, smart city project, environmental solutions, and storage battery businesses; development and operation of industrial parks; arranging insurance; and provision of logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the cable television, 5G related technologies, programming distribution, movies, digital media and video content, TV shopping, and e-commerce businesses; cell phone, ICT platform, digital solution, and venture capital businesses; provision of smart communications infrastructure; operation of food supermarkets and drugstore chains; trade of cement and building materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it develops and trades in coal, iron ore, manganese, uranium, non-ferrous and precious metals, petroleum, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, and commodity derivative transactions; trades in non-ferrous metal products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticides, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; engages in the investing activities; and provides electronics manufacturing services. Sumitomo Corporation was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

