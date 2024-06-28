Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 19,482 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 145,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. 160,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.