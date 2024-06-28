Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 234,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $57.76. 375,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.