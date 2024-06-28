Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.31. 313,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,732. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

