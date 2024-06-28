Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

LMT stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.99. 221,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,682. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

