Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $250.37. 103,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.