Sunburst Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $549.35. 6,365,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.62. The company has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

