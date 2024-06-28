Sunburst Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 961,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

