Sunburst Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 242,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,156. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

