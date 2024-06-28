Superior Group of Companies’ (SGC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

SGC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 109,596 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.