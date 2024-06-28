Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 334.8% in June

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 334.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

SEHCF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.