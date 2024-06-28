Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 334.8% in June

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 334.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Sweet Earth Stock Performance
SEHCF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
