Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Geus Aart De Sells 8,158 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.20 on Friday, hitting $603.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,897. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $566.70 and its 200 day moving average is $555.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.