Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Geus Aart De Sells 8,158 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.
NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.20 on Friday, hitting $603.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,897. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $566.70 and its 200 day moving average is $555.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.36.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
