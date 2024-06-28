T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 3.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,512,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,228,100. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $177.42. 3,155,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.