T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.65

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 18277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 67,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,150,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.