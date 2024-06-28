Tangible Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $29.70 million and $330.97 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tangible has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.84465603 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

