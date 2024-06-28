Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $160.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,867. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.