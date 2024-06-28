Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.94. 141,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,302. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

