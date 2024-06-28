TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

TSE:TRP opened at C$52.80 on Friday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$55.28. The company has a market cap of C$54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 147.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

