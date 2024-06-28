Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Telesis Bio Stock Down 2.5 %

TBIO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.88. 18,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. Telesis Bio has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($99.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 183.66% and a negative return on equity of 359.32%.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

