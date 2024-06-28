Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in June

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

TLGPY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 107,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Telstra Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

