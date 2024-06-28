Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Given a $4.20 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $4.20 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 483.33% from the company’s previous close.

Tevogen Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVGN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 89,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,500. Tevogen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tevogen Bio stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,782,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tevogen Bio makes up approximately 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 36.55% of Tevogen Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

