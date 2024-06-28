Thames Ventures VCT 1 (LON:TV1) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.10 Per Share

Thames Ventures VCT 1 (LON:TV1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Thames Ventures VCT 1’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Thames Ventures VCT 1 Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.74. The company has a market cap of £77.87 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.11. Thames Ventures VCT 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.65).
About Thames Ventures VCT 1
