The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
The European Equity Fund Stock Performance
EEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.40.
The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
