The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 296,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

GGZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,114. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

