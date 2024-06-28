The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $13.22 on Monday. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Quarry LP grew its position in TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

