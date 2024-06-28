The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at The Mexico Fund

In other The Mexico Fund news, Director Richard B. Vaughan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $70,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Vaughan acquired 2,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $128,210 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 155,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth $680,000.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

MXF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 26,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,974. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

