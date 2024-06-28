The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.54

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.54 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 72.40 ($0.92). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 27,981 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £331.65 million, a P/E ratio of -354.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.53.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

