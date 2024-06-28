The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWZ remained flat at $8.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.57.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 554.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

