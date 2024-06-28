The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE SWZ remained flat at $8.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
