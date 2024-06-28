Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.80. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 11,740 shares.

TWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

