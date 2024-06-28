Threshold (T) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.96 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $235.16 million and $7.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02258542 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,303,079.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

