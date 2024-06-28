Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Tobam boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.31. The company had a trading volume of 191,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.