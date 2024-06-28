Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,054 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.98. 3,454,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,505,645. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

