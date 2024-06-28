Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,133 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 428,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

