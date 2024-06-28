Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 900 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,033. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

