Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 838 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 397,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,053. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

