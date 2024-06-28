Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Up 2.3 %
Tiziana Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 358,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.05.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
