Tlwm Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tlwm owned about 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 16,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,296. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

