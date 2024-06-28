Tlwm Has $658,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $503.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.