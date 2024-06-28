Tlwm Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tlwm reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 39.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.91 and a 200 day moving average of $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

