Tlwm Sells 10,259 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tlwm lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 19.1% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tlwm owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $86,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $310.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.