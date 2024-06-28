Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 7,025.5% from the May 31st total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 58.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

TNXP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,509. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.64) by $10.88. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -82.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

