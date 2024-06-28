Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 384 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VBK traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $250.00. 205,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

