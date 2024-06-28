Towerpoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $909.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $911.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

